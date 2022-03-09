Eguavoen Reveals Reason For Onazi Recall

Super Eagles interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen has explained his decision to include Ogenyi Onazi in the provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Playoff against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Onazi is one of the seven players on the standby list for the two-legged play-off.

The 29-year-old has not featured for the Super Eagles since 2018 has been plagued by injuries in recent years.



The midfielder is also yet to make an appearance for his Saudi club Al-Adalah.

“Onazi, good player. Whether he’s still good and can play at that level, we don’t know,” Eguavoen told journalists.

“But that’s why I said to pacify everybody, to ensure there’s harmony here, put him on the standby. While he’s on the standby, I have the final say.”

