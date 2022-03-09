Ex-Super Eagles Star, Christopher Dies At 40

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Justice Christopher has died at the age of 40.

Christopher, who captained the Flying Eagles to the 2001 Africa Youth Championship in Egypt, was reported to have died on Wednesday morning in his Racheal Hotel, Jos, a complex he named to honour his late sister.

Recall that he made his debut for the Super Eagles in the same year during 2002 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and racked up a total of 11 caps for the Super Eagles, which include an Africa Cup of Nations Appearance and a World Cup appearance, all in 2002.

The 40-year-old played professional football both in Nigeria and abroad, before retiring at Nassarawa United.

He began his senior career at Katsina United in 1999. Following spells at Sharks and Bendel Insurance, he moved to Belgium in 2001, when he signed for Royal Antwerp.

He also enjoyed spells with Levski Sofia in Bulgaria, Swedish club Trelleborgs FF, Alania Vladikavkaz in Russia and Herfølge BK in Denmark.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria…