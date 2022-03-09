Ghana Can’t Cope With Eagles’ Attack –Shorunmu

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu has warned the Black Stars of Ghana that they will find it difficult to cope with Super Eagles attack ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qaulifying playoff.

Shorunmu made this known in an interview with Completesports.com, where he said that the strike-force of Odion Ighalo, Sadiq Umar, Victor Osimhen, Emmanuel Dennis, and Ademola Lookman are capable to down the Black Stars.

“Although I expect a very tight game between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars of Ghana, however, I am still optimistic that the strikers in our disposal will be too hot for Ghana to handle.

“I don’t think they will be able to cope with the firepowers of the Super Eagles strikers such as Ighalo, Sadiq, Dennis, Osimhen and others in Europe. This is a game the players are desperately waiting for to make the nation proud by qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.”

Ghana will have home advantage first and both legs will be played between March 25 and 29 with…