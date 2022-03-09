Partey Named Arsenal Player Of The Month For February

Black Stars of Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has been named Arsenal Player of the Month for February.

The Gunners made the announcement in a statement on their website on Tuesday.

Partey beat off competition from Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard to land the award.

The statement read:“Congratulations to Thomas Partey, who has been named as the Arsenal.com Player of the Month for the very first time!

“Our Ghanaian midfielder was in outstanding form throughout February, as we won all three of our Premier League matches.

“Thomas started the month with a typically combative performance in our midfield as we won 1-0 at Wolves, and helped shore things up as we were reduced to 10 men with 20 minutes remaining.

“He then was impressive in our victory against Brentford, dominating the middle of the park as we claimed another hard-fought three points.

“The 28-year-old…