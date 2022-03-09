Plumptre Back in Training Ahead Everton Clash

Leicester City defender Ashleigh Plumptre has returned to full training after spending time on the sidelines due to illness.

Plumptre missed the Foxes last two games against Chelsea and Manchester City as a result of the setback.

“We’ve no new injuries at this stage, and we’ve been lucky to have Ash back in the squad from the weekend”Leicester City head coach Lydia Bedford told a press conference on Wednesday.

” I think that it’s from who was missing last weekend.”

Leicester City will face Everton this weekend.

