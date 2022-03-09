Real Madrid Will Bank On Home Supporters To Overcome PSG –Modric

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has revealed that they will be banking on their vociferous home supporters to help them overcome PSG in today’s return leg of the UEFA Champions League.

Real need to overturn a 1-0 deficit on Wednesday night to reach the Champions League quarterfinals.

Modric said, “I’m sure that the Bernabéu will have a really important role to play for us because playing here at home means a great deal. It’ll be a great game.

“We’ve played many of these games and the fans’ support will be really important because we’re going to need all of their help, just as we did against Real Sociedad and they will spur us on to give even more when it gets tough out there, just as they always have done in these big games.

“Every game is different. The important thing is that we go out and try and do what the coach asks of us. The most important thing is that we go out there and show the character, good energy and aggression that we produced against Real…