Troost-Ekong Returns To Full Training After Injury Scare

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong on Wednesday returned to full training after recovering from a minor groin problem, Completesports.com reports.

Watford confirmed Troost-Ekong’s return from his injury on their official website.

The Hornets manager Roy Hodgson had disclosed in his presser before Sunday’s league game against Arsenal that Troost-Ekong was down with injury and would be out “for the forseeable future”.

But the club have now announced that the defender is back in training.

“William Troost-Ekong makes his return to full training today following a minor groin problem, but tomorrow’s Molineux encounter is likely to come too soon for the Nigeria captain.“

This would be good news for the Super Eagles coaching crew as they prepare for this month’s 2022 World Cup Play-offs with Ghana.

The first leg comes up in Cape Coast on 25th March while the reverse fixture comes up four days later at the…