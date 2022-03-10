Abramovich Sanctioned By United Kingdom Government

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government as part of its response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, BBC reports.

Abramovich is one of seven oligarchs to be hit with fresh sanctions, including asset freezes and travel bans.

The list also includes billionaires Igor Sechin and Oleg Deripaska, both seen as allies of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “there can be no safe havens” for those who have supported the invasion.

Also Read: OFFICIAL: Oshoala Extends Barcelona Contract

The reigning Champions League holders cannot sell any more tickets for games, its merchandise shop will be closed, and it will be unable to buy or sell players on the transfer market.

The government said it would issue a special licence that allows fixtures to be fulfilled, staff to be paid and existing ticket holders to attend matches.

Ministers have come under pressure to sanction Abramovich, who said he had made the “difficult…