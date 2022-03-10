Balogun, Iheanacho Score As Rangers, Leicester Clinch Impressive Wins

Leon Balogun was on target for Rangers in their impressive 3-0 win against Red Star Belgrade, in the Europa League round of 16 first leg on Thursday.

Balogun scored in the 51st minute to make it 3-0 after heading in a corner.

It is Balogun’s second goal in all competitions this season with his first strike coming on 21st October, 2021, in a 2-0 home win against Brondby.

Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey were also in action with the former going off with 15 minutes left in the game.

James Tavernier opened scoring in 11 minutes before Alfredo Morelos got the second on 15 minutes.

Red Star had a chance to reduce the deficit when they were awarded a penalty but Allan McGregor made a brilliant save to keep the score 2-0.

And in the Europa Conference League, Kelechi Iheanacho netted a late goal as Leicester beat Rennes 2-0 in their first leg round of 16 fixture.



The Super Eagles star, who came off the bench in the 62nd minute, scored in the third minute in added time with a beautiful…