Cape Coast Pitch In Poor State Ahead Ghana Vs Nigeria

The pitch at the Cape Coast stadium is in a terrible state just two weeks before the 2022 World Cup qualifying play-offs between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Super Eagles of Nigeria, ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The Cape Coast pitch has been left in a bad shape after it was pounded with Independence Day activities on Sunday.

Military and police horses hit the ground for several hours during the parade to celebrate Ghana’s 65th Independence.

The grass, that was approved by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has suffered severe damage and the surface look brown, making it unplayable.

And according to ghanasoccernet.com, this has sparked fears that the game could be relocated to another venue

Earlier, Ghana proposed the game be played in either Accra or Kumasi but the decision was rejected by FIFA and CAF.

The Black Stars played all home games in the group stages of the qualification in…