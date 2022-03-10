Don’t Join Real Madrid –Richards Warns Mbappe

Former Manchester City defender, Micah Richards has warned PSG star, Kylian Mbappe to avoid signing for Real Madrid during the summer transfer window.

Mbappe’s current contract with PSG will expire at the end of the season.

The France international is widely expected to join Real Madrid in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Speaking on CBS Sports, following PSG’s Champions League defeat to Real Madrid, Richards said: “I don’t think he should go to Real Madrid though. But I would be going to Manchester City or Liverpool.

“They are the two best teams consistently, I would say in Europe. Yes, people will say, ‘Man City have never won the Champions League’.

“But, the way they play, the points record. I would be going to either Liverpool or Man City.”

