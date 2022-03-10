England Boss Southgate Wants Olise To Reject France

England manager Gareth Southgate wants Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise to represent the Three Lions.

The Football Association have held talks with Olise over representing the Three Lions.

The 20-year-old is however keen on representing France, whom he has represented at the age grade level.

Olise was born in London to a Nigerian father and French-Algerian mother so is eligible to play for four different countries, leading to a tug-of-war over his national side.

Southgate has not given up trying to tempt Olise, with talks said to be ongoing and the player in no rush to decide.

His last appearance for France Under 18s came three years ago and last March he was named on the standby list by Nigeria for two Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches, but did not join up with the squad.

