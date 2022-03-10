Everton Can’t Afford To Lost To Wolves, Newcastle

Everton boss Frank Lampard admits they cannot afford any slip against Wolves and Newcastle.

A 5-0 defeat in north London leaves the Blues just a point clear of the relegation zone following having won just one two of their last 19 Premier League fixtures.

Lampard told evertontv: “We have two home games and absolutely have to get ourselves right for those.

“We will have the full backing of the crowd… we really need the fans to get behind us but we have to be the catalyst for that – and it starts on Sunday.

“For the fans who travelled down to Tottenham, we have to hold up our hands and say that was not good enough.

“But it makes my job slightly clearer, in a way. We can see there is something missing when we go away and something missing when a game turns against us.

“It is not an easy thing to change, it happens with hard work and the players and club getting together and understanding this is a tough time.

“We have 13 games to go – things have to be said…