Failure To Play In Top League, Fans, Media Will Label You Average Player –Ogu

Super Eagles midfielder, John Ogu says fans and media doesn’t see anything good in a player that doesn’t play in a top league.

He made this known on the backdrop of criticism that greeted the invitation of Ogenyi Onazi to the Super Eagles for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Ogu, who was part of the Super Eagles squad that won bronze at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, stated via his official twitter handle that fans and media must learn to appreciate players that they are playing in the lower leagues.

He said that himself and Anthony Nwakaeme have falling victims to this in the senior national team.

“On this particular topic, you would pity me, if I tell you about my experience.

“I and Nwakeame are victims of this as well.

“Once you don’t play in the top league or a solid side, some set of fans or media will label you average and will never see anything good you do.”

