Hearts Of Oak More Important To Me Now Than Black Stars

Sulley Muntari says he is pleased with calls for him to return to the Black Stars however is currently focused on helping Hearts of Oak to finish the season strongly, reports ghanasoccernet.com.

There has been an intense campaign recently for Muntari to return ahead of the upcoming Qatar 2022 World Cup play-off against Nigeria this month.

Muntari’s form form Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League has been good and some fans want him included in the squad for the crucial games against the Super Eagles.

The 37-year-old after grabbing an assist two weeks against Legon Cities scored his first goal for his side as they defeated WAFA 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

And speaking to the media after Wednesday’s game, the former AC Milan and Inter star, when asked about Black Stars return replied: “I’m pleased but the most important thing is Hearts of Oak now.

“I came in, I got the chance to play for the club, it’s a big team here, the guys are amazing,…