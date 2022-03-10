How Rangers Can Beat Red Star Belgrade- Bassey

Calvin Bassey is convinced Rangers can beat Red Star Belgrade and reach the Europa League quarter-finals if they can recreate their performances against Borussia Dortmund.

Rangers will host the Serbian club in the Round of 16 tie at the Ibrox Stadium on Thursday night (today).

The Gers produced a stunning performance in the previous round knocking out Borussia Dortmund 6-4 on aggregate.

“I think we’ve got a good bunch of boys who are very enthusiastic. Everyone is full of energy and we always want to do well,” Bassey told a press conference ahead of the game.

“So I don’t see why we should look at ourselves as below anyone else. I think if we perform the same way as we did against Dortmund then we have a real chance

“Obviously, we know we are coming up against a strong opponent, a good team. But we’re a good team as well.

“We are just going to go out there and try and give our best. Hopefully we can…