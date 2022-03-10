Lanipekun, Adieu –Tribute by Segun Adenuga, Veteran Journalist

BARELY four days after his 80th birthday celebration on March 2, 2022, Nigeria’s topmost Television Sports Broadcaster, Moshood Fabio Adesola Lanipekun transited after a protracted illness.

Born in Lagos Island on March 2, 1942, Fabio attended Ansar-ud-Deen Primary School, Okepopo in Central Lagos and also went to Methodist Boys High School in Broad Street, Lagos. He was a notable table tennis player and also a soccer star, featuring for the Methodist Boys High School team that defeated St Gregory’s College, Obalende in 2-1 in the final of 1961 Lagos Principals Cup at Onikan Stadium.

I could remember vividly that Coach Balogun alias “4-2-4,” led the Methodist Boys High School team of Salako, Ajibade, Babayemi, Oshodi, Elegbede, Idowu Iwebor, Lidjet Lawson, Okoronde, Adeyemi Carew, Ejiwunmi and Fabio Lanipekun operating from the left flank to beat the red-hot favourite St. Gregory College, Obalende led by towering George Amu and Idoniboye 2-1 after an exciting…