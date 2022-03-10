OFFICIAL: Oshoala Extends Barcelona Contract

Nigeria captain Asisat Oshoala has signed a new two-year contract with Barcelona Ladies, reports Completesports.com.

Oshoala’s previous contract was due to expire this summer.

The 27-year-old, who joined the European champions in January has scored 80 goals in 101 appearances for the club.

The forward is the sixth highest goal scorer in the history of the club.

Oshoala was the Barcelona player to score in a Champions League final.

She is currently the top scorer in the Primera Iberdrola, with 19 goals from 16 games.

“Asisat Oshoala renewed his contract with FC Barcelona until June 30, 2024 . The striker, who ended her association with the Club at the end of the season, has sealed her continuity for two more years alongside president Joan Laporta and manager Xavier Puig , in the Camp Nou presidential office,”reads a statement on the club’s website.

Meanwhile, Oshoala has expressed her happiness after penning the new deal.

“I am just happy to be in the best team in the…