‘Olise Playing For Nigeria, Algeria, France Or England Is His Family’s Decision’ -Vieira

Crystal Palace coach, Patrick Vieira, says that Nigerian youngster, Michael Olise, should make a personal decision about which country he will represent at senior international level.

Olise, 20, has been capped twice by France at the U-18 level, but is eligible to play for one of the four countries that include two African or two European nations at senior international level, namely; Nigeria, Algeria, France or England.

Olise was born in the United Kingdom – precisely London, to a Nigerian father and French-Algerian mother, hence his eligibility to play for any of the four countries.

His younger brother, Richard Olise, a wing-back, who plays for Chelsea Academy side, currently represents England at the youth level.

Vieira was asked about Olise’s international career during a post-match press conference ahead of Crystal Palace’s Premier League home game against Manchester City scheduled for Monday March 14 2022.

“This is a decision he has to make as a player – it’s…