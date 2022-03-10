Rice Will Be Perfect Replacement For Pogba –Sheringham

Former England forward Teddy Sheringham believes West Ham midfielder, Declan Rice will be perfect replacement for Paul Pogba in the summer.

Sheringham, who starred in the Premier League with Tottenham and United, believes Rice would be the ideal replacement for Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman is out of contract in the summer, and Shermingham believes that West Ham United man Rice has the quality to make the step up in the summer and replace Pogba.

He told Lord Ping: “It’s going to be hard for West Ham to keep Declan Rice.

“I spoke to West Ham supporters and said, “he is the best midfielder in the world at the moment”. I rate him highly. He’s got everything a central midfielder needs.

“He understands the game, he’s got good pace, he can control the ball, pass it, make good tackles and get forward.

“He has the stature of Steven Gerrard in midfield – he’s that dominant now that even when he’s getting closed down, he’s got good pace and power about him that…