Sanchez Labeled Stupid For Getting Sent Off

Inter Milan striker Alexis Sanchez has been described as stupid by former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand after being sent off against Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Just seconds after his teammate Lautaro Martinez had put Inter 1-0 up against Liverpool and halved their aggregate deficit, the former Arsenal star was dismissed for a second yellow card.

After being booked in the first half, Sanchez reached for a 50/50 with Fabinho and, after reaching the ball first, caught the Brazilian midfielder with his follow-through.

Speaking to BT Sport about Sanchez’s dismissal, Ferdinand said: “He’s won the ball, you can’t tell me he shouldn’t try and win that ball, look how low his leg is. He’s bringing his leg away, in slow motion like that it makes it look worse than it is.

“He’s actually going to win the ball, he’s stupid for giving the referee the chance to make a…