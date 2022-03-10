Three Suspend £40m A Year Deal After Abramovich Sanctions

By
Headliners
-
1


Telecommunications firm Three have confirmed that they are suspending their £40m a year shirt sponsorship deal with Chelsea following sanctions imposed on Blues owner Roman Abramovich, the Mirror reports.

Abramovich has had his assets frozen in the UK in the wake of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, although he continues to deny any links to president Vladimir Putin.

1xBit

Three’s logo will now be removed from Chelsea shirts and from advertising boards around Stamford Bridge with immediate effect and until further notice.

Chelsea have been given a sporting licence to continue playing and trading despite the move, although the measures will put a block on Abramovich’s proposed sale of the club.

COMPLETE SPORTS MTN

Also Read: Ukraine Invasion: Chelsea Owner Abramovich Sanctioned By UK Government

Three have been Chelsea’s main shirt sponsor since the start of the 2020-21 season.

COMPLETESPORTS 300x250 BETWINNER

A spokesperson for Three has said: “In light of the government’s recently announced sanctions, we have…



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR