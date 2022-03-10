UEFA ECL: Olayinka, Dessers On Target As Slavia Prague, Feyenoord Record Big Win

Peter Olayinka was on target as Slavia Prague thrashed LASK 4-1 in their Europa Conference League Round or 16 tie at the Sinobo Stadium on Thursday night, reports Completesports.com.

Olayinka scored Slavia Prague’s third goal of the encounter.

The reverse fixture will take place next week Thursday at the NV Arena.

At the Stadion Partizano, Cyriel Dessers scored one of the goals in Feyenoord’s 5-2 away win against Partizan Belgrade.

Dessers scored the hosts second goal in the 51st minute.

The forward was replaced by Bryan Linssen in the 87th minute.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.