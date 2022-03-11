Alaba Paid Tribute To Mondonico With Chair Celebration

David Alaba unintentionally paid tribute to former Italian footballer and coach Emiliana Mondonico with his bizarre chair lifting celebration in Real Madrid’s 3-1 win against Paris Saint- Germain on Wednesday night.

The defender celebrated Benzema’s winner against PSG by lifting a chair over his head and yelling wildly at the home crowd.

However the celebrations have an uncanny similarity to Mondonico’s actions 30 years ago.

Read Also: England Boss Southgate Wants Olise To Reject France

FootballItalia.net reports that In the 1992 Uefa Cup Mondonico raised his chair up in the air to protest the referee’s decision not to award Torino,the side he was coaching at the time a penalty.

Torino eventually lost the game to Ajax on aggregate.

Emiliana Mondonico was a forward during his playing career with Cremonese, Atalanta, Torino and Monza.

He was a coach for 31 years with two spells at Italian sides Cremonese, Atalanta, Torino and Albinoleffe.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in…