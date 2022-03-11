Baba Black Stars Defender Out Of Action For Three Weeks

Black Stars of Ghana have been dealt a big blow ahead of this month’s 2022 World Cup qualifying play-offs with Nigeria, as defender Abdul Rahman Baba will be out for two to three weeks due to injury.

Baba, who is on loan to Reading from Chelsea, has not been in action since mid-February after picking up a thigh injury against Preston North End in the Championship.

Reading boss Paul Ince disclosed that the 27-year-old left-back will continue to be sidelined for up to two to three weeks making him unavailable for the crucial Play-offs.

And according to reports in Ghana, Hearts of Oak left-back Dennis Nkrumah-Korsah will replace him.

“Rahman is two or three weeks away,” the former Manchester United Star was quoted on getreading.co.uk, during his presser ahead of Reading’s weekend league game at Nottingham Forest.

“Halilovic is maybe another week or so away….