Balogun, Aribo Make Europa League Team Of The Week

Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo have been included in the Europa League Team of the Week, for their impressive performance for Rangers against Red Star Belgrade on Thursday.

The Team of the Week was compiled and published on whoscored.com’s Twitter handle on Friday.

Balogun marked his brilliant display by netting his side’s third goal in the 51st minute with a header from a corner.

It is his second goal in the Europa League and in all competitions this season.

Aribo also gave a good account of himself before going off with 15 minutes left to play.

Other Rangers players who made the list are Allan McGregor and James Tavernier.

