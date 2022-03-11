Balogun Celebrates Rangers’ Europa League Home Game Win Vs Red Star

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has celebrated Rangers’ win over Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League round of 16 at the Ibrox Stadium on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

Rangers defeated Red Star Belgrade 3-0 on to take a big clean sheet advantage into the second leg.

Nigerian stars, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey also featured in the encounter.

James Tavernier scored the first goal of the encounter from a penalty in the 11th minute and Alfredo Morelos made it 2-0 four minutes later.

Also Read: ‘He Is The Best Finisher At The Club’ –Heskey Raves About Leicester’s Iheanacho

Balogun scored the third goal of the game in the second half as he put a thumping header beyond the reach of the goalkeeper.

Balogun took to his personal Twitter page to celebrate the win.

“European nights at Ibrox” he tweeted on Friday morning.

Up next for the Gers is a Scottish Premier League…