Blame Putin For Chelsea’s Current Situations –Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has blamed Chelsea’s current sanction on Russia President, Vladimir Putin invasion of Ukraine.

Recall that on Thursday, the UK government froze the assets of Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich.

The Blues are currently unable to sell any tickets or merchandise and cannot offer new contracts to players.

However, in an interview with Skysports, Klopp insisted no employee at Stamford Bridge is to blame.

Klopp has now agreed with the decision taken by the government.

“I feel for him (Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel) and the players.

It’s not a situation all the employees at Chelsea are responsible for,” he said.

“One man is and that’s Putin. I don’t know about Roman Abramovich’s role in all this, but you can say he is close. I think what the Government did is right.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The…