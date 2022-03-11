Brume Leads Team Nigeria To Belgrade For World Athletics Indoor

World and Olympics long jump bronze medallist Ese Brume tops the list of six athletes the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, has announced for the World Athletics Indoor Championships which runs from 18-20 March, 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia.

Others on the list are Ruth Usoro, the reigning NCAA indoor champion in the triple jump and the 4x400m quartet of Sikiru Adeyemi, Ifeanyi Ojeli, Nathaniel Samson and Timonthy Emeoghene.

Brume, competing in her first World Indoor Championships will be aspiring to become the second Nigerian woman after Glory Alozie to win medals at both the indoor and outdoor World Athletics championships.

Alozie won a silver medal in the 100m hurdles at the World Indoor Championships held inside the Green Dome in Maebashi, Japan and also at the World Outdoor Championships in Seville, Spain, both in 1999.

Brume has not competed indoors since February…