Chelsea Set To Lose Five Players In Summer

Troubled Chelsea look set for a summer exodus as five first team players appear destined for the exit, reports talkSPORT.

On Thursday, the club’s owner, Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government and his assets frozen.

Chelsea have been granted special permission to continue operating, but the club will be unable to sell tickets to matches, sell club merchandise and sign players when the transfer window opens.

They’ll also be unable to negotiate new contracts with existing players and staff members, something that could prove particularly troublesome in the coming months, for both the men’s and women’s team at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have four senior players who are set to be out of contract at the end of the season.

Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azplicueta, Andreas Christensen and Charly Musonda are the senior players who are entering the final months of their deals, with the club in the process of handling their respective situations.

Rudiger has been in…