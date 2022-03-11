EPL: Dennis In Action, Kalu, Etebo Subbed On As Wolves Thrash Watford

Super Eagles trio of Emmanuel Dennis, Samuel Kalu and Oghenekharo Etebo were in action as Watford lost 4-0 to Wolves in Thursday’s Premier League game.

Dennis, who was making his 26th appearance, has scored 9 goals for the club this season.

He was however, checkmated by the Wolves defence as he failed to add to his goal tally.

Meanwhile, Kalu came on as a substitute in the 46th minute for Joshua King while Etebo was brought in the 73rd minute of the game.

The duo made a appreciative impact but could not save Watford from losing against Wolves.

Raul Jimenez turned home a 13th-minute opener from Hwang Hee-chan’s short pass before a Cucho Hernandez own goal and a first-time Daniel Podence effort.

Ruben Neves rounded off the scoring with a magnificent chip five minutes from time as Wolves equalled their biggest Premier League win, matching their thrashing of Blackpool 11 years ago.

In the other game, Chelsea beat bottom club Norwich as Mason Mount scored one and made…