Etebo Delighted To Be Back After Five Months Injured

Oghenekaro Etebo has expressed his delight to be back for Watford after being sidelined for five months with injury.

Etebo was substituted on for the final 17 minutes but could not do anything as relegation threatened Hornets lost 4-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Etebo’s previous Watford appearance came in late September against Newcastle United.

And speaking after the game, the 26-year-old described the emotions of returning to the pitch after such a long lay-off.

“I’m excited to be back, I must say I’m overwhelmed,” he said on watfordfc.com. “It’s been a long time, five months I’ve been out, so I need to make sure I do all the work well to make sure everything is back to normal.

“Even if I am back on the pitch we are still at the bottom of the table which is not a good result, so though I’m glad to be back I know there’s a lot of work for us to do.”

The Nigerian…