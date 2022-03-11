‘He Is The Best Finisher At The Club –Heskey Raves About Leicester’s Iheanacho

Former Leicester City forward Emile Heskey has labelled Kelechi Iheanacho as the best finisher at the club, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho scored a sublime goal in Leicester City’s UEFA Europa Conference League 2-0 win against Ligue 1 club Stade Rennes at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night.

The Nigeria international netted the Foxes second goal with a curling finish in time added on.

“Kasper Schmeichel says Iheanacho is the best finisher at the club and that is fantastic. The finish was not easy at all. It’s great for him to score, especially with Jamie Vardy being out,”Heskey told BT Sport.

“The club rely on Vardy but it’s not just about him.”

It was the forward’s first goal in Europe this season.

He has now scored five goals and provided nine assists in 28 appearances across all competitions for the Foxes this season.

