Iheanacho Confident Leicester City Can End Arsenal’s Premier League Unbeaten Run

Kelechi Iheanacho insists Leicester City are in confident mood heading to Sunday’s Premier League trip to Arsenal, reports Completesports.com.

The Foxes defeated French club Stade Rennes 2-0 in a UEFA Europa Conference League clash on Thursday night at the King Power Stadium.

It was the fourth win in the last fixtures across all competitions for the Foxes.

The Gunners on the other hand will endeavour to make five Premier League wins on the bounce in Sunday’s game.

Iheanacho is however optimistic Leicester City can beat Mikel Arteta’s side in front of their fans.

“This game will get our confidence up going to Arsenal,”the Nigeria international told LCTV.

” I think we’re strong now, defensively and offensively. So, we’ll continue like that and hopefully the wins will come.”

