I’m In Eagles Not Because Of Quota System –Sadiq

Super Eagles striker, Sadiq Umar has condemned insinuations that he made his way to the senior national team through the quota system factor.

Recall that Sadiq made his debut for Nigeria at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, where he also scored his first goal for the team against Equatorial Guinea.

The Almeria star, who has been invited by Super Eagles interim coach, Austine Eguavoen for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff against Ghana, told a renown journalist, Oma Akatugba in a chat on his challenges with the media.

“People say I am in the national team because I am from the north. I laugh because if I truly wanted to use my connections, I would have been in the national team long ago. I scored 4 goals at the Olympics in Brazil. That’s not connection. I worked.

“I am sad that Nigerians have turned the national team to tribal war. People support players based on their tribe. It breaks my heart. Even you guys the media have caused a lot of problems. When you like a…