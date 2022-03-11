‘It’s A Massive Goal’ –Iheanacho Reflects On Superb Strike Against Rennes

Kelechi Iheanacho says Leicester City now have a good advantage going into the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 tie against Rennes following Thursday night’s 2-0 win at the King Power Stadium, reports Completesports.com.

Marc Albrighton put the Foxes in front in emphatic style on the half-hour mark, cracking the ball home from Harvey Barnes’ tee-up.

Substitute Iheanacho then doubled Leicester’s advantage in time added on with a curling finish into the corner.



“It’s a massive goal for us going to France. We have to go there and show our quality,”the Nigeria international told BT Sport after the game.

“We are very strong defensively now and we need to keep that going.”

The reverse fixture will take place next week Thursday in France.

By Adeboye Amosu

