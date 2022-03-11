Liverpool Defender Matip Named EPL Player Of The Month For February

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has been named Premier League Player of the Month for February.

The Premier League announced Matip as the winner on Friday.

Matip played in all four of Liverpool’s Premier League games in the month, all of which they won to help maintain their pursuit of league leaders Manchester City.

The 30-year-old marshalled a defence that kept three clean sheets and only conceded one goal in those four encounters with Leicester, Burnley, Norwich and Leeds.

He also scored a memorable goal in Liverpool’s 6-0 demolition of Leeds at Anfield on February 23.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe’s impressive work at Newcastle was rewarded after he received the February Manager of the Month award.

Howe led Newcastle to three wins and a draw from their four Premier League fixtures.

Howe, who replaced Steve Bruce as the Magpies’ boss in November, oversaw home wins against Everton and Aston Villa, while they beat Brentford and drew at West Ham on their travels.

Newcastle were…