Napoli Still Believe In The Scudetto, Hails Spalletti’s Influence

Victor Osimhen believes Napoli can still win the Serie A title this season despite last Sunday’s 1-0 home defeat to AC Milan.

Napoli remain in third position following the defeat, three points adrift league leaders Milan.

Osimhen admitted he and his teammates were disppointed to lose the crucial game.

“The defeat against Milan hurt us. We didn’t have a great game but of course we are aware that we played against a strong team,” the forward told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“We have analyzed in depth the match and the mistakes made in order to correct them but I repeat that it was a hard defeat to digest.”

The Partenopei played second fiddle to Milan for majority of the game.

Many have questioned the club’s ability to win the title, but Osimhen believes the team is still very much in the title race and can celebrate Lo scudetto with their fans in May.

