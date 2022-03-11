Oh Death, Wicked Death! –Tribute By Segun Adenuga

You came with your short, wicked and vicious hands to snatch Nigeria’s most prized – sports journalist and business mogul, Pastor Dr. Emmanuel Sunny-Ojeagbase from us at the age of 71.

It came to me as a rude shock when the news of his demise was broken to me at 12:05 p.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022 by a friend, Duro Adigun, who quoted Julius, Ojeagbase’s first son, as the source of the news. It was like an eclipse of the sun in a sultry Sunday afternoon as I could not fathom why Sunny Ojeagbase my colleague and friend of over four decades could pass on at this period. I was surprised and almost went into coma before sending a text message to Alhaji Dr. Mumini Alao, the Managing Director, Complete Communications Limited to verify the authenticity of the news.

Sunny (as I used to call Ojeagbase since I knew him in 1978 as a freelance journalist, writing sports stories for The Herald Newspapers of Ilorin, Kwara State, when I was Assistant Sports Editor under Pa Phillip…