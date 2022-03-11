Rangers Boss Reveals Aribo Injury Concern Ahead Scottish Cup Quarter-finals

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Joe Aribo will have to be assessed before Sunday’s Scottish Cup quarter-finals with Dundee.

Aribo was in action for Rangers in Thursday’s Europa League round of 16 first leg against Red Star Belgrade.

But the Super Eagles midfielder was substituted with 15 minutes left in the game with a suspected injury.

And speaking in his pre-match press conference, Van Bronckhorst stated that Aribo’s fitness will have to be assessed ahead of the last eight tie.

“Physically it was a tough match last night, we have a couple concerns with Lundstram’s ankle and we have to assess Aribo also before Sunday.

“We will have a strong line-up as we want to be in the semi-final of the cup.

“We have to rest and recover well. The mindset of the players is fantastic as they are all in recovery mode.

“It is always good to see your players performing, we put a lot of energy into preparing the team – it is nice to see when it comes together in…