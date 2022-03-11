Rangers Can’t Celebrate Yet Despite Big Win Vs Red Star Belgrade

Leon Balogun admits Rangers cannot afford to celebrate yet despite their comprehensive 3-0 victory against Red Star Belgrade on Thursday night, reports Completesports.com.

The Gers dominated the Europa League Round of 16 first leg encounter at the Ibrox Stadium.

The Scottish Premiership champions got their goals through James Tavernier, Alfredo Morelos and Balogun.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men now look good to secure a place in the quarter-finals billed for Belgrade next week following the home win.

The Nigeria international has however cautioned that the tie is not over despite the advantage.



“You could say we have one foot in the quarter-finals, but we still have to go to a difficult place. It’s a good team in a tough place, so it’s going to be a challenging game next week,”Balogun told UEFA.com.

“The goals from Tavernier and Morelos set us up for…