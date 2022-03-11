Sadiq Named LaLiga 2 Player Of The Month For February

Almeria forward Umar Sadiq has scooped LaLigaSmartBank Player of the Month for February, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international scored five goals and provided two assists in four league appearances for Almeria in the month.

Sadiq scored a goal each against UD Ibiza, CF Fuenlabrada, Malaga and brace in the win over CD Mirandes.

The 25-year-old.beat SD Huesca’s Jaime Seoane, and Eibar star Jose Corpar to the award.

Ibiza’s Sergio Castel won the award in January.

The striker has scored 13 goals in 25 games for the Spanish Segunda Division club this season.

Almeria occupy second position on the table, just one point behind leaders Eibar.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…