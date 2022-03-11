Shaw, McTominay Ruled Out Of Man United vs Spurs Clash

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has ruled out Luke Shaw and Scot McTominay ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Shaw is still absent after testing positive for Covid-19 again on Thursday, while McTominay looks like missing out with a calf injury.

There is a concern it will be a risk that McTominay will miss the Champions League home tie with Atletico Madrid if he plays on Saturday.

And speaking at his pre-match presser Rangnick said:“With regard to players, we will still miss out Luke Shaw.

“He’s, until yesterday, being tested positive with Covid, and Scotty (McTominay) is a question mark, he had some problems with his calf so we have to wait and see until after training today.

“But, right now, it is more likely that he will not be available because if we risk him tomorrow, he will more likely be out for the game on Tuesday. That’s why I tend, with…