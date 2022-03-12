2022 U-20 WCQ: Falconets Overcome Senegal Away In First Leg Tie, Edge Closer To World Cup Qualification

By
Headliners
-
17


Nigeria’s Falconets gave their qualification hopes for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, Costa Rica 2022, a huge boost after defeating Senegal 3-1 away in the final round on Saturday.

A hat-trick from Flourish Sabastine secured the comfortable win for the country’s U-20 women’s team.

1xBit

Sabastine opened the scoring on eight minutes from a close range finish to put the Falconets in front.

In the 56th Sabastine doubled the lead for the Falconets after tapping in a cross from Mercy Idoko.

COMPLETE SPORTS MTN

And on 61 minutes, she completed her hat-trick,
sending the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot.

And in the 89th minute Senegal pulled a goal back through Adji Ndiaye who converted from the penalty spot.

COMPLETESPORTS 300x250 BETWINNER

The second leg comes up in Benin City, Edo State, on March 26.

completesports classifieds Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be…



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR