2022 U-20 WCQ: Falconets Overcome Senegal Away In First Leg Tie, Edge Closer To World Cup Qualification

Nigeria’s Falconets gave their qualification hopes for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, Costa Rica 2022, a huge boost after defeating Senegal 3-1 away in the final round on Saturday.

A hat-trick from Flourish Sabastine secured the comfortable win for the country’s U-20 women’s team.

Sabastine opened the scoring on eight minutes from a close range finish to put the Falconets in front.

In the 56th Sabastine doubled the lead for the Falconets after tapping in a cross from Mercy Idoko.

And on 61 minutes, she completed her hat-trick,

sending the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot.

And in the 89th minute Senegal pulled a goal back through Adji Ndiaye who converted from the penalty spot.

The second leg comes up in Benin City, Edo State, on March 26.

