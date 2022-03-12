2022 U-20 WCQ: Falconets Overcome Senegal Away In First Leg Tie, Edge Closer To World Cup Qualification

Nigeria’s Falconets gave their qualification hopes for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, Costa Rica 2022, a huge boost after defeating Senegal 3-1 away in the final round on Saturday.
A hat-trick from Flourish Sabastine secured the comfortable win for the country’s U-20 women’s team.
Sabastine opened the scoring on eight minutes from a close range finish to put the Falconets in front.
In the 56th Sabastine doubled the lead for the Falconets after tapping in a cross from Mercy Idoko.
And on 61 minutes, she completed her hat-trick,
sending the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot.
And in the 89th minute Senegal pulled a goal back through Adji Ndiaye who converted from the penalty spot.
The second leg comes up in Benin City, Edo State, on March 26.
Source: Complete Sports