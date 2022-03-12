Bundesliga: Awoniyi Scores For Union Berlin; Akpoguma Features In Hoffenheim’s Draw Vs Bayern Munich

Taiwo Awoniyi was on target as Union Berlin and Stuttgart played out a 1-1 draw in their Bundesliga clash at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei , reports Completesports.com.

Awoniyi put the home team in front from the penalty spot four minutes before the break.

The 24-year-old has now scored 11 goals in 20 league appearances for Union Berlin this season.

The Nigeria international was replaced by Sven Michel 17 minutes from time.

His compatriots Anthony Ujah and Suleiman Abdullahi were among the unused substitutes for Union Berlin in the game.

Sasa Kalajdzic equalized for the visitors on the dot of 90 minutes.

At the PreZero Arena, Kevin Akpoguma featured as a substitute in Hoffenheim’s 1-1 home draw against champions Bayern Munich.

Akpoguma took the place of Pavel Kadeřábek in the 74th minute.

The 26-year-old has made 19 league appearances for the club this season with two goals to his name.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus…