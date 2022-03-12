De Gea Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Man United vs Spurs

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of Saturday’s Premier League home tie with Tottenham Hotspur.

However, De Gea could still start for United against Spurs despite having tested positive for Covid-19.

According to The Sun, the Spaniard has since returned a negative result but United require clearance from the Premier League to allow him to play.

If De Gea can provide a clear PCR test then he will be permitted to feature against Antonio Conte’s side.

It is no longer mandatory for individuals who test positive for Covid to isolate, although UK government guidance suggests that they should do so.

If De Gea is unavailable then Dean Henderson would be called upon to make his first Premier League appearance of the season.

United interim boss Ralf Rangnick will hope to have De Gea available for a game that could be important in the race to…