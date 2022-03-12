La Liga: Chukwueze In Action As Villarreal Pip Celta Vigo

Super Eagles midfielder, Samuel Chukwueze was in action as Villarreal edged Celta Vigo 1-0 in Saturday’s La Liga game.

Chukwueze, who has been listed for this month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff against Ghana, had a decent performance as he tormented the Celta Vigo defence.

Appearing in his 17th game, the Nigerian international could have written his name on the score sheet but his low drive shot failed to hit target.

However, Daniel Parejo opened the scoring in the 64th minute with a stunning left foot shot that went past Celta Vigo goalkeeper, Matias Dituro.

The goal was enough to earned the host the three points and move them 6th on 45 points while Celta Vigo sit 10th on 35 points.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the…