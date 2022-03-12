Liverpool Pip Brighton To Close in On Manchester City

Liverpool reduced the gap on Manchester City back to three points following a 2-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion in Saturday’s early kick-off.

The Reds took the lead in 19th minute through Luis Diaz.

Leandro Trossard missed the chance to equalize for the hosts just after the break skieing an effort over the bar from close range.

Read Also:Rangnick: Rashford Free To Leave Manchester United

Salah scored Liverpool’s second on 61 minutes from the penalty spot after Yves Bissouma was penalized for an handball.

Brighton have now failed to score for the fourth time in their last five Premier League games

Leaders Manchester City can reduce the gap to three points with a win at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Pix Courtesy Skysports

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,…