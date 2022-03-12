Newcastle United ‘Leading The Race’ To Sign Simon

Premier League club Newcastle United have stepped up move to sign Moses Simon from Nantes this summer.

According to ButFootballClub, the Magpies have held talks with Simon’s representatives with the intention of bringing the winger to England.

Premier League strugglers Leeds United reportedly tried to sign the player in January, but had their offers rejected by Nantes.

Olympic Marseille and some other French clubs have also been linked with the Nigeria international.

Simon has been one of the star performers for Nantes this season, helping the Canaries secure a place in the final of the Coupe de France for the first time in 22 years.

The 26-year-old has scored three goals and recorded six assists in 22 league appearances for Nantes this season.

He is expected to be in action when Antoine Kombouare’s men face Troyes in a Ligue 1 clash on Saturday (today).

