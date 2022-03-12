NPFL: Plataeu United Hold Enyimba; Extend Unbeaten Run To 11 Games, Tornadoes Pip Remo Stars

Plateau United extended their unbeaten run in the Nigeria Professional Football League to 11 games after forcing their hosts Enyimba to a 1-1 draw in Aba on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Victor Mbaoma put Enyimba ahead with a brilliant finish two minutes before the half hour mark.

The Aba giants’ top scorer latched on to Austine Oladapo’s superb pass and slotted the ball past Suraj Ayeleso.

Plateau United levelled through Austine Opara’s brilliant finish 19 minutes from time.

Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side, who are now unbeaten in their last 11 NPFL games maintained second position on the table with 38 points from 18 matches.

At the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna, Niger Tornadoes pip Remo Stars 1-0 to boost their survival hopes.

Musa Wakili scored the only goal of the game from the spot in the fourth minute.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights…